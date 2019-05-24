Ireland Badminton Team beaten in Sudirman Cup Group 3 Final

The Ireland Badminton team were beaten in their Sudirman Cup Group 3 Final today by Sri Lanka in Nanning.

It finished 3-2 and Donegal players Sam Magee, Chloe Magee and Rachel Darragh all played their part in both today’s final and in the games leading up to the final.

Today saw Sam and Chloe Magee win the mixed doubles game but there was disappointment in the Men’s Doubles when Sam and Nhat Nguyen lost 2-1 and then in the final match of the final, Rachel Darragh and Chloe Magee were beaten 2-1 as well.