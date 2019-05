Derry City were much the superior side when they face Finn Harps on Friday night at the Brandywell stadium.

They defeated the visitors by four goals to nil – three of those coming from Ciaron Harkin and another from Junior Ogedi Uzukwe.

After the match Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan and Tony McNamee spoke with Martin Holmes…

Martin also spoke with Derry manager Declan Devine as well as goalscorers Ciaron Harkin and Junior Ogedi Uzukwe…