Donegal County has announced funding opportunities for Culture, Creative and Local Legacy initiatives.



Groups are being invited to apply for funding to Donegal County Council under two grant schemes currently open namely the Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme and the Local Legacies 1919/2019 grant scheme.

These funding opportunities are being made available through the Creative Ireland programme.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2019 is offering 12 grants of €1,500 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists to preserve, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way.

Under the Local Legacies 1919/2019 grant scheme, a total of €10,000 is available with grants of up to €1,000 considered per application for projects that meet the set criteria.

Projects funded under this scheme will address an aspect of the history of the remaining Decade of Centenaries (1918-1923) in an imaginative, innovative or creative way and will encourage the exploration and understanding of this historical period.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 7 June 2019 at 12 noon.