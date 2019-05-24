Donegal goes to the polls

People across Donegal will cast their votes today in the local and European elections.

As voters go to the polls they will also be asked to have their say on whether or not they agree with amending the provisions of the institution relating to divorce.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.

There are just over 132,000 registered voters in Donegal, with 261 polling stations across the county.

They’ll be choosing 37 people to sit on Donegal County Council, with 85 candidates contesting the election on this occasion.

Votes are also being cast in the European Elections, with 17 candidates contesting four seats in the Midlands – North West constituency.

Voters will also be given a third ballot paper, which askes whether or not they agree with amending the provisions of the constitution relating to divorce.

All the votes cast today will be placed in the same box, with all the boxes being brought to the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterlenny where they will be opened and the votes sorted.

The count of local election ballot papers will take place on Sunday, with seven local electoral area counts taking place in five count centres across the county.