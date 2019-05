Derry City were 4-0 winners over Finn Harps on Friday night in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at the Brandywell Stadium.

A hat-trick from Ciaron Harkin and one from Junior Ogedi Uzukwe gave Derry a comfortable win in the first of 2 games between the sides in 4 days.

The loss also means that Harps drop back to the bottom of the Premier Division on goal difference behind UCD.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen were there for Highland Radio Sport…