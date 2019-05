Friday’s Derry City Finn Harps north west derby will see the sides meet for the second time this season in the Premeir Division.

In the previous game Derry took the points in a 3-2 victory in Ballybofey.

The derby is a big night for the McNamee house in Ramelton with Barry and Shane aligned to Derry while Tony just wants to play his part in helping Harps battle for survival…