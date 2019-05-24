12 year old charged following disorder in Derry last evening

A 12 year old boy is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court next month after being charged in connection with disorder in the Moss Park area of the city last evening.

The boy is charged with possessing article with intent to damage property and riotous behaviour and is due to appear in court on Tuesday 18th June.

All charged will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, two 16 year old males arrested in connection with the disorder have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.