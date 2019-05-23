Rory Gallagher on more big results to come from Fermanagh

The Fermanagh Donegal rivalry continues this Sunday when they clash in the last of the Ulster quarter finals at Brewster Park.

The rapid development of Fermanagh football under Rory Gallagher has seen the Erne County reach the 2018 Ulster Final while they just missed out on promotion to Division One of the League.

Donegal beat Fermanagh last summer to win the Ulster crown but Fermanagh turned them over in the league game played in Letterkenny.

Speaking this week with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher feels his side can get another big result with the right performance…

