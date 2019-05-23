Pringle backed independents launch “Different Donegal” document

The group of independents who are endorsed by Deputy Thomas Pringle has published an action plan that sets out actions which, if elected, they will begin taking as soon as the new council sits.

Milford area candidate Declan Meehan says the ‘Different Donegal’ document is only being published on the eve of the election because it was drawn up based on the issues raised by people on the doorsteps during the canvass.

Declan Meehan says most of the actions are within the council’s control, and are not dependent on government………