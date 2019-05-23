Police concerned for teenager missing from Magheramason

Police in Derry are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenager missing from her home in Magheramason.

Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Serena McDermott who is believed to have left her home sometime overnight.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 5in in height with long dark hair.

Police say she may be wearing white Nike trainers and dark jeans and say she may frequent the Waterside area specifically Tescos and the Crescent Link retail park.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.