Last call for nominations for new arts and culture partnership

Derry City and Strabane District Council has put out a last call for nominations to a new arts and culture partnership body.

The partnership will oversee the delivery of an ambitious Arts & Culture Strategy for Derry and Strabane, encompassing the period from now until 2024.

The strategy is being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with officials saying it will complement the recently completed Tourism Strategy and Integrated Economic Development Strategy.

Tomorrow is the deadline for applications, and anyone with an interest in enhancing local culture and the arts is invited to apply.

The council’s Head of Culture Aeidin McCarter says they hope to attract a diverse range of candidates from a variety of backgrounds and abilities, including practitioners, artists, cultural organisations and audiences to ensure a wide depth and breadth of knowledge and experience.

More details are available, and nominations can be made before 5pm tomorrow at derrystrabane.com/artsandculture