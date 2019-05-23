Inver engine theft victim says CCTV is being blocked by red tape

There’s been another incident of an outboard motor being stolen from a boat on the Donegal coast, this time from Inver.

The engine was taken from a boat owned by fisherman and retailer Seamus Mc Hugh, who says there were six stolen from the local pier alone over the past year. It’s thought the engine was taken sometime between midnight and 3.30 yesterday morning.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Seamus Mc Hugh told Greg Hughes that because of the tidal nature of Inver, he cannot get insurance.

He added that money has been set aside for CCTV cameras, but they haven’t been erected because of privacy concerns………..