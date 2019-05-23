Horgan set sights on Derry

Finn Harps have their sights set on delivering a performance that Ollie Horgan hopes will secure at least a draw against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7.45).

“Look we’re disappointed in the manner we lost to Shamrock Rovers on Monday night in Ballybofey, but the players are up again for the challenge that we will face against Derry . They are coming off the back of a of draw and a defeat, so everyone in their squad will be under pressure to deliver a win against us. We did ok against them at Finn Park earlier in the season but still ended up losing 3-2. Derry is a good side going forward and will probably be disappointed not to have got at least a draw out of the Pat’s game on Tuesday night. We have a quite a few injuries at the moment but thats part and parcel of football. It’s an opportunity again for other lads to stake a claim for starting places on the team” Horgan said.

Harry Ascroft, Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin, Ciaran Gallagher and Michael Gallagher remain on the injured list and they are now joined by John Kavanagh while Raffaele Cretaro is a doubt. On the plus side Sean Boyd is available again.