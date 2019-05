The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, ahead of Sunday’s meeting of Donegal and Fermanagh, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal star forward of the 1960’s Mickey McLoone, former Donegal player and manager P J McGowan, who also managed Fermanagh and John McElroy from Fermanagh who is also a former Erne County…