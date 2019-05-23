Donegal Islanders take to the polls today

Donegal islanders will be the first to have their say in the local and European elections as they take to the polls today.

Voters on the county’s offshore islands will also vote today on a proposal to change the Constitution of Ireland in relation to divorce.

This may be the last time island communities will vote a day earlier than those living on the mainland as plans to allow islanders to vote on the same day as the rest of the country progress.

In Northern Ireland, people will also vote in the European election.