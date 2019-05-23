Concern over growing waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over the growing waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal.

Urban areas of the county are said to be worst affected with parents finding it difficult to access full day care for the children.

Efforts are underway countywide to increase capacity and encourage new providers to the market.

Newly appointed Manager of the Donegal County Childcare Committee Trish McLaughlin says while there is a strategic plan in place in a bid to tackle the issue, there’s an onus on the Government to step in: