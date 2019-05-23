Clock doesn’t stop for Daire O’Baoill

After a busy club season, Daire O’Baoill’s focus has now switch firmly to the Ulster Senior Championship as Donegal start their summer of football at Brewster Park on Sunday against Fermanagh.

O’Baoill was a key factor in helping Gaoth Dobhair to Ulster club success which was followed by an All Ireland semi final appearance in February. A few weeks later he was back in the Donegal fold preparing for the county’s defence of the Anglo Celt Cup.

Daire is in line for a first championship start in this Ulster campaign and it may come his way on Sunday.

The Gaoth Dobhair man has been looking ahead to the championship with Highland’s Tom Comack…

