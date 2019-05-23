Calls for more supports for people with mental health issues in Donegal

A Donegal County Councillor has called for more support services within the community for people suffering with mental health issues.

Councillor Frank McBrearty, who suffers with mental health issues himself has expressed disappointment at a lack of progress on a conference he held during his time as Mayor of Donegal County Council in 2013.

He says the conference, SAM – sport aiding mental health was hugely successful and focused on how sport can play a huge part in mental health issues.

Councillor McBrearty says a national approach is needed to eradicate the ongoing issues surrounding the provision of mental health supports: