Pipe bomb-type device discovered in Derry overnight

Detectives in Derry are investigating after the discovery of a pipe bomb-type device in the Waterside area of the city last night.

Police received a report shortly before 9:55pm that earlier, around 6pm, a young boy had lifted the remains of the device from the garden of a house in the Curlew Way area.

In a statement Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that while enquiries are at an early stage it appears at this time the device had detonated prior to it being lifted by the young boy.

Detective Winters continued by stating that while this was not a live device, the fact a young boy found it and lifted it shows the blatant disregard by those responsible for leaving it there.

The incident has been described as completely reckless.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about this to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101.

Detective Inspector Winters is also reminding the public if anyone comes across anything suspicious, please call police immediately.