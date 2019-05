The Ireland Badminton Team will play Sri Lanka in the Group 3 final of the Sudirman Cup in China on Friday and the Donegal contingent of Sam and Chloe Magee and Rachel Darragh will be back on court in Nanning.

With group wins over Nepal, New Zealand and Australia Ireland topped their section.

On route they have won 11 of the 15 games played.

Chloe and Sam have been playing mixed doubles, Chloe and Rachel are the women’s doubles pairing and Sam teamed up with Nhat Nguyen for the men’s doubles.