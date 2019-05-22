Local Elections 2019 Debates – South Inishowen MD Debate 2

The people go to the polls this Friday to elect a new Donegal County Council.

On Wednesday we concluded our series of debates concentrating on each of the 6 districts in the Highland Radio Franchise area.

We returned to South Inishowen District where 11 candidates are vying for 5 seats.

The remaining five candidates took part and they were:

Michelle McKenna (Fine Gael), Terry Crossan (Sinn Fein), Frankie Lavalle(Independent), Clle Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fail) and Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent)

Click to listen: