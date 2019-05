Its anticipated that the contractor who will be tasked with overseeing the delivery of the Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme will be appointed in the coming days.

The scheme, one of the first of its kind in Ireland will be rolled out on a pilot basis to 50 houses in the Gaoth Dobhair area.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says this scheme could lead the way in delivering a unique sewerage system for rural communities right across the county: