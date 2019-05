Declan Devine has hit out at the league with Derry looking into a six week break before their next home game.

A recent hectic schedule has seen the Candystrips play back to back home games and with matches against UCD and Waterford to be called of due to underage uinternationals, it will July 5th before Derry are back at the Brandywell.

Speaking after Tuesday 1-0 defeat to St Pats, Devine says it doesn’t make much sense…