Delays in St. Mary’s National School new build ‘unacceptable’

The Department of Education is being accused of dragging it heals on the tendering process for St Mary’s National School in Stranorlar.

At present, it’s understood that the Design Team in the process of completing the pre-qualification process to select a shortlist of contractors for tender stage.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s imperative that local contractors get a fair chance of tendering for the job.

However Deputy Gallagher stressed the project should be firmly off the ground at this stage and is calling on Education Minister Joe McHugh to do what he can to fast track it without any further delay: