Clones and Breffni to host Ulster Semi Finals

Clones will play host to the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Armagh and Cavan on Sunday June 2nd.

The game will have a 4pm throw-in and will be preceded by the Ulster Camogie final.

Ulster Council have also confirmed that Cavan’s Breffni Park will be the venue for the other last-four match in the football championship, with that game scheduled to be played on Saturday June 8th.

That game will involve the winners of Antrim and Tyrone against the victors from Fermanagh and Donegal.

They meet this weekend.