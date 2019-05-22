Carndonagh CS Girls win National Cup

Carndonagh Community School were crowned FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup winners on Wednesday afternoon.
They defeat Presentation SS of Wexford 3-2 after extra time in the final played at Oriel Park in Dundalk.
It was 2-2 at the end of normal time with Ellie Long scoring both of Carns goals.
The match winner goal came from Clara Gill in the first period of extra time.
26’ | 🎥 GOAL @carndonaghcs Ellie LONG free kick is hit to the back of the net 2-1 @PresWex pic.twitter.com/Sfu9ggwQSy
