Anonymous donor offers $60,000 reward for disappeared information

An anonymous donor has offered a cash reward to anyone who can help find the remains of three people who went missing during the Troubles.

The 55-thousand euro reward is on offer to anyone with new information on the location of the “Disappeared” – Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac (pro: Nigh-Rack)

It is believed they were murdered and secretly buried by Republican terrorists.

UK Crimestoppers said the reward has been offered in US dollars – with 20-thousand set aside for the recovery of each body.