Minister pressed for update on Moville Community College

The Education Minister will be pressed today for an update on progress of the Moville Community College during a Seanad debate.

Funding for a 5000 square metre extension for the school has already been secured with works expected to be carried out by 2021.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn will this afternoon challenge Minister Joe McHugh to tackle the ongoing delays in delivering the project and ensure construction commences without further delay.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the teachers and students of the college cannot be allowed to continue in the current conditions: