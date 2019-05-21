Man sustains head & facial injuries during ‘violent assault’ in Carndonagh

A man has sustained head and facial injuries during what’s been described as a violent assault in Carndonagh.

The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon last at around 3.30pm at the Ard Clogher estate in the town.

The victim was walking home when he was set upon by a couple of people.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University hospital for treatment as he sustained injuries to his head/face.

Garda Niall Maguire says while a number of witnesses have already come forward there could be still people out there who may be able to assist in the investigation: