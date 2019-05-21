Local Elections 2019 Debates – Glenties MD Debate 2

The people go to the polls on May 24th to elect a new Donegal County Council.

Between now and then we will host a series of debates concentrating on each of the 6 districts in the Highland Radio Franchise area.

In the fourth of our election debates, we focused on the Glenties Municipal District where 13 candidates are vying for 6 seats.

In part two of a two part debate we were joined by:

Cllr Enda Bonner (Fianna Fail), Brian Carr (Sinn Fein),Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig (independent), Anthony Molloy (Fianna Fail), Seamus Rodgers (Labour) and Cllr John Sheamuis O Fearraigh (Sinn Fein). An invitation extended to Fine Gael’s Evelyn Sweeney was declined.



Click to listen: