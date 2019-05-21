Local Elections 2019 Debates – Glenties MD Debate 1

The people go to the polls on May 24th to elect a new Donegal County Council.

Between now and then we will host a series of debates concentrating on each of the 6 districts in the Highland Radio Franchise area.

In the fourth of our election debates, we focused on the Glenties Municipal District where 13 candidates are vying for 6 seats.

In part one of a two part debate we were joined by:

Noreen McGarvey (Fianna Fail), Michael McClafferty (Fine Gael), Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher (Sinn Fein),Liam Whyte (independent),Cllr

Seamus O Domhnaill (Fianna Fail) and Liam Mulligan (Aontu)

Click to listen: