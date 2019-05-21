Government urged to provide match City Deal funding to Donegal

There are calls for the Irish Government to provide match funding for Donegal following the announcement earlier this month of a major economic package for the Derry City and Strabane District region.

The investment package comprised of a £50 million ‘City Deal’ and a £55 million ‘Inclusive Future Fund’.

Letterkenny Councillor Ciaran Brogan says given the close working partnership between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, further funding by the Government is essential in delivering a city region for the North West, as set out in Project 2040: