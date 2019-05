A forensic examination is due to be carried out on the former Ard Scoil Mhuire school site following an overnight fire.

The fire service attended the scene in the early hours of this morning – it’s believed the fire broke out at some stage between midnight and 2.50am.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the now derelict building with Gardai not ruling out the possibility of the fire being started deliberately.

Garda Niall Maguire is urging anyone with information to come forward: