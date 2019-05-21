EU candidate seeks public debate on Agenda 21 and PESCO

An independent candidate in the European Elections has claimed that Ireland is tied in to a UN policy which supports depopulation as a means of environmental protection, but most people are unaware of the provision.

James Miller, one of the prime movers in the Community Bank movement, says Agenda 21 is a policy which informs the Ireland 2040 plan, but most people are unaware of it.

Mr Miller, a former officer in the Defence Forces also questions Ireland’s involvement in PESCO, the EU Permanent Structured Cooperation model which promotes closer cooperation in security and defence.

He says the reality is Ireland will pay €6 billion to finance the war industry………..