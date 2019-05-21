Donegal ETB must appoint new architect for Moville extension

It’s emerged that Donegal Education and Training Board must appoint a new architect for the planned extension at Moville Community College after a notice of termination was served on the present architect.

Details of the notice were revealed by Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh in the Seanad this afternoon, in response to a motion from Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

Minister Mc Hugh said he anticipates planning permission will be sought in the autumn.

Senator Mac Lochlainn stressed the importance of progress, saying the school premises is deteriorating badly…….