There are calls for weekend services to be provided at Seaview Respite Home in Mountcharles.

It comes as the service is due to be handed over by the HSE to RehabCare who have expressed concerns over funding.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says there is an urgent need for respite services to be provided on a 7 day basis.

He says it is the service users who are left bearing the brunt of decisions made by the HSE: