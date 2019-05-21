Anti-social behaviour in Letterkenny leads to calls for review on CCTV

Donegal County Council is being urged to look again at the possibility of putting CCTV cameras in some mainly residential areas in Letterkenny, after several incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

The council is preparing an application for new cameras, taking in High Road, Polestar Roundabout, Circular Road and Oliver Plunkett Road.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh had asked that Ashbrook, Beechwood and Ard O’Donnell be included, but was told that for privacy reasons, cameras in those areas would not be advisable.

However, he says the issue should be revisited: