Relentless: Patsy McGonagle memoir set for release

Former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle is to release his autobiography next month.

McGonagle was Irish athletics team manager for 25 years, during which time he led the cream of Irish track and field (including Sonia O’Sullivan, Rob Heffernan, David Gillick, Derval O’Rourke and Mark English) into 4 Olympic Games, 6 World Championships and 6 European Championships.

In his time in charge, Ireland came home with 2 Olympic medals, 9 World medals and 27 European medals.

A graduate from St Mary’s College for Physical Education in London in 1972, McGonagle never lost sight of his home county – he built Finn Valley Athletics Club into a world class facility, and twice served as a coach and selector with the Donegal senior football team.

The Ballybofey native who has been Highland’s Athletic Correspondent since 1990 now tells his amazing life story in which he always remained Relentless.

Release date in 10th June, priced €20.00.