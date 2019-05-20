Pearse Road works to be removed for Donegal Rally

The Donegal International Rally takes place on the weekend of the 21 to 23rd June based out of Letterkenny and Irish Water have today confirmed they will be removing the roadworks on the Pearse Road to facilitate the rally next month.

Following a meeting with Letterkenny elected officials and the Chamber of Commerce, Irish Water have assured the works will be completely remove that weekend.

Work started last week on the Pearse Road and will be in place until the end of October, bar Rally weekend.