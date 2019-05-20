FF leader seeking full explanation from Cllr O’Domhnaill over LIS allocation

The Fianna Fail Leader says he will be seeking a full explanation from the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill over the ongoing Local Improvement Scheme controversy.

It follows revelations that 41 thousand euro was spent under the scheme to carry out repair works to the laneway which leads to Cllr O’Domhnaills home.

Cllr O’Domhnaill says the money was allocated independently and he had no influence on the decision.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Fianna Fail Leader Michael Martin says while he doesn’t want to prejudge, his party and other bodies will be looking into the matter: