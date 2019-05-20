Bundoran loses but Rathmullan Marina gains in Blue Flag awards

Donegal has lost one of its Blue Flags following today’s announcement of the 2019 awards by An Taisce.

Bundoran beach lost its flag, but Rathmullan Marina has gained a flag.

The county also secured four Green Coast awards.

Bundoran lost its flag because it failed to meet the required water quality standard. E. coli levels in water samples tested between 2015 to 2018 bathing seasons exceeded the upper limit to be classified as Excellent, which is a requirement for beach applicants to obtain Blue Flag status.

Bundoran’s classification for the three years currently stands as ‘good’. Lisfannon Beach in INishowen meanwhile has not yet regained the flag it lost in 2017.

It leaves Donegal with 11 blue flag beaches, twon less than Kerry, which has the highest number in the astate.

This year, blue flag marinas are listed seperately, with Donegal retaining it’s blue flag at Greencastle and gaining a flag in Rathmullan.

Meanwhile, the county has receioved four Green Coast awards at Magheraroarty, Drumnatinney, Dooey and Ballyheirnan.