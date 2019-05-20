Book here for Highland Radio’s trip to see Cher!

The one and only Cher is coming to the SSE Arena, Belfast on the 3rd of November 2019 and we want you there with us!

Highland Radio are organising a trip to what is guaranteed to be a brilliant show from one of the big names in music!

Cher, who holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will treat audiences to an array of hits from her huge repertoire as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – which is her tribute to the music of Abba!

Our trip will include Luxury travel to Belfast, accommodation in the 4 Star Hilton Hotel, Belfast on a B&B basis as well as a seated ticket to the show.

You can get all this for just €275 pps* with a €100 non-refundable deposit.

Book your place below!

*Single Room Supplement Applies