Water mains to be replaced in Stranorlar next week

Over 1.2km of ageing water mains is to be replaced in Dunwiley, Stranorlar which is aimed at improving the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The programme to replace the water mains in Dunwiley is due to commence on this coming Monday.

Irish Water say that the works once complete will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s hoped the work will solve a lot of reoccuring issues in the surrounding area: