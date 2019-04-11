Ulster Senior League delete Swilly Rovers results

The Ulster Senior League have deleted the results of Swilly Rovers from the final third of the season.

The Ramelton club withdrew from the league last month after a run of heavy defeats and difficulties in fielding an Intermediate side.

In a statement released the USL said, “As a consequence of the recent withdrawal of Swilly Rovers from the Ulster Senior League, the Executive Committee, following consultation with the Football Association of Ireland, have decided to expunge Swilly Rovers’ record from the final third of the 2018/19 season.”

“The results, goals for and against Swilly Rovers from games played in the final third of the season have been deleted from records.”

“The USL regrets the decision of Swilly Rovers at this time.”