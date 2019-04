It’s been claimed that a lack of dredging works at Bunbeg Harbour is seriously impacting the local community.

A high sandbank around the harbour area is said to be leading to difficulties for the coastguard to launch at certain times.

Meanwhile the situation is also causing problems for fishermen who wish to move freely up and down the Gaoth Dobhair Channel.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says funding must be sought to urgently address the issue: