Questions raised over lack of LEADER funding spend in Donegal

A South Donegal Deputy has described the LEADER funding spend to date as a shocking indictment of this government’s record on community and rural issues.

It’s after figures show that just 29% of the overall budget for Donegal has been spent, while only 19% in both Sligo and Roscommon.

Deputy Marc MacSharry says with a dedicated staff and the funding available, questions need to be answered.

He’s demanding urgent action from the Government to ensure the funds are properly and efficiently distributed to support initiatives across the North West: