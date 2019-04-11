Minister reassures that Mica Redress is proceeding as planned

Minister Damien English has moved to reassure homeowners in Donegal affected by mica that a redress scheme is going ahead as planned.

It follows speculation and concern locally that the overspend of the National Children’s Hospital may result in the scheme being shelved indefinitely.

However, the Minister clarified that while the scheme had been bumped off the table temporarily due to ‘urgent Brexit business’, it will proceed in the near future.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is hopeful that it will be brought before cabinet without any further delay.

He spoke with Minister English last night: