Less than one GP per 1,000 people in Donegal – Medical Council

Young doctors and consultants leaving the profession are a cause for concern according to the Medical Council.

Its Workforce Intelligence Report shows almost 3,000 doctors stopped practicing in Ireland between 2015 and 2017.

The council says this trend affects not just doctors in a hospital setting, but also those based in the community. In County Donegal, in 2017, there was 0.95 GP for every 1,000 people, with a total of 151 GPs in the county. This results in longer patient lists, longer waiting times for appointments and increased pressure on doctors.

Jantze Cotter from the Medical Council says there is an over-reliance on overseas doctors …….