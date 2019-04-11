Hundreds of homes & businesses affected by water outage in Falcarragh

Hundreds of homes and businesses and a local school are currently without water in Falcarragh area due to a suspected pipe burst.

Irish water has been notified of the issue however, it’s understood that some businesses in the area have had to shut their doors today to the water outage.

There has been numerous bursts to the supply there in the past few months.

Local Election Candidate Michael McClafferty says the area has been serviced by an inadequate supply for some time and it’s seriously affecting business: