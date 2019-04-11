Hard border could wipe €390m from Irish tourism industry

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation is warning that 390 million euro could be wiped from the Ireland’s tourism market by a hard Brexit.

It says a hard border, sterling fluctuations and possible disruption to aviation would massively impact on our competitiveness.

Chief Executive of ITIC, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, says the sector could add 80,000 more jobs nationwide within 7 years.

But he says that can only happen, if the government took the potential of tourism in Ireland more seriously and act: